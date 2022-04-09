English
Français
عربى

Iranian president vows to continue nuclear activities

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 4, 2021 shows Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi during and interview.
Iranian Presidency/AFPA handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency on September 4, 2021 shows Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi during and interview.

Comments come amid another pause in talks on nuclear deal

Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled, President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday.

Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran’s national day of nuclear technology, the conservative Islamist said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology.

“Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran’s (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others’ demands or viewpoints,” Raisi was quoted as saying by regime media.

The US and Israel are concerned that Iran could be closer to a nuclear weapon.

The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former president Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran accomplished a significant expansion of its nuclear program.

While Iran has insisted that its nuclear program has had peaceful purposes, US and Israel dismiss the claim.

