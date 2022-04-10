Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote

'A new dawn has started... This alliance will rebuild Pakistan,' says the front-runner to become the next PM

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday after losing a vote of confidence in parliament.

Khan was deserted by coalition partners, blamed for the crumbling economy and failure to deliver on campaign promises.

The vote was the culmination of a 13-hour session that included repeated delays.

Khan, 69, was ousted after 3-1/2 years as leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million, where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history.

Pakistan's parliament will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, presiding speaker of parliament's lower house, Ayaz Sadiq said, making it a majority vote.

"Consequently, the motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been passed," he said to the thumping of desks in the chamber, according to Reuters.

Only several legislators from Khan's ruling party were present for the vote. Khan himself was not present.

Shehbaz Sharif, younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the front-runner to become Pakistan's next prime minister, said the outing was a chance for a new beginning.

"A new dawn has started... This alliance will rebuild Pakistan," Sharif, 70, said in parliament, Reuters reported.