Report: Biden refuses to remove Iran’s IRGC from terror list

'The onus is on Iran as to whether we have a nuclear deal. The president will stick to core principles'

The Biden administration reportedly intends to reject Tehran’s request to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) from the US terror blacklist.

Citing a senior administration official, The Washington Post reported that Biden is willing to refuse the request, which was made in part to renew the JCPOA nuclear deal.

"The onus is on Iran as to whether we have a nuclear deal. The president will stick to core principles. The Iranians know our views,” the official said.

The IRGC, a hardline military organization with close ties to Iran's supreme leader and seen as Tehran's expeditionary force, was designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2019 by the Trump administration.

Iran has pressed for the removal of the US State Department’s official “Foreign Terrorist Organization” designation of the IRGC as a condition for returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Last month, the Axios site reported that the United States briefly considered the group’s removal before discarding the idea.

The removal of the IRGC from the list remains one of the core issues in talks over the nuclear deal.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced his opinion to NBC News that the IRGC is a terrorist group, similar to recent comments made by other top US officials.

The Pentagon’s top general said Thursday that he was opposed to removing the IRGC’s Quds Force from the terror list, a condition of Tehran’s for reaching a nuclear agreement.

"I believe the IRGC Quds Force to be a terrorist organization, and I do not support them being delisted from the foreign terrorist organization list," Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley said.