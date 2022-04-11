New Pakistan PM elected after Khan ousted

'If we have to save the sinking boat, what we all need is hard work, and unity, unity and unity'

Pakistan's parliament chose a new prime minister on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif, after the ousting of predecessor Imran Khan.

The election of Sharif comes a day after Khan lost a no-confidence vote after three and a half years as leader.

Sharif, 70, who has a reputation domestically as an effective administrator more than a politician, is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Unlike Nawaz, Shehbaz maintains amicable relations with the country's military, according to analysts.

Sharif vowed to tackle the economic depression that saw the rupee hitting an all-time low and the central bank implementing the most significant interest rate hikes in decades.

"If we have to save the sinking boat, what we all need is hard work, and unity, unity and unity," he said in his maiden speech to parliament, according to Reuters.

"We are beginning a new era of development today."

However, several minutes before the votes, legislators from Khan's party resigned from the lower house of parliament in protest.

"We are announcing we are all resigning," Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan's party, told the assembly, Reuters reported.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had submitted papers nominating Qureshi as its candidate for prime minister.