Khamenei says Iran's future should not be tied to nuclear talks

'Absolutely do not wait for nuclear negotiations in planning for the country and move forward'

Iran's supreme leader said on Tuesday that his country's future should not be tied to the success or collapse of nuclear talks with world powers, Iranian state media reported, adding that the negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal "are progressing well."

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters such as Iran's nuclear program, made the comments about a month after almost a year of indirect talks between Iran and the United States stalled.

Both countries blame each other for lack of "political will" to settle remaining issues.

"Absolutely do not wait for nuclear negotiations in planning for the country and move forward," Khamenei told a gathering of senior officials, state TV reported.

"Do not let your work be disrupted whether the negotiations reach positive or semi-positive or negative results."

Former US president Donald Trump in 2018 ripped up the nuclear deal reached in 2015 between the Islamic republic and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council — China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States — plus Germany, together with the European Union.

Trump instead reimposed punishing sanctions on the regime in Tehran. A year later, Iran started violating the terms of the original agreement.

Current US President Joe Biden said that he wants to return to the deal, which is reportedly in its final stages.

Among the remaining unresolved issues is Tehran’s request to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) from the US terror blacklist, which Biden has rejected.