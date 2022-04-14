IAEA: Iran opening new centrifuge-parts workshop at Natanz

World powers are negotiating to revive a 2015 landmark agreement to rein in Iran's nuclear activities

Iran is starting to operate a new workshop at Natanz that will make parts for uranium-enriching centrifuges, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report on Thursday.

They will do this with machines moved from the now-closed Karaj facility.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) completed installing surveillance cameras at the new site and removed the seals from the machines to produce components of centrifuges, equipment used to enrich uranium.

"On April 13, Iran informed the agency that the machines would start operating at the new workshop the same day," Director General Rafael Grossi said in his latest report on the Islamic republic's nuclear program seen by AFP.

World powers are negotiating to revive a 2015 landmark agreement to rein in Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

The accord started to unravel in 2018 when then US president Donald Trump left the deal and re-instated sanctions, leading Iran to in turn step up its nuclear program again.

Negotiations to return to the 2015 agreement started early last year. Negotiators say they are close to a conclusion, but have not managed to finalize all points yet.

Since last year, Iran has not allowed the IAEA to actively use its surveillance cameras. Instead, Tehran is storing the recordings while negotiations are ongoing.