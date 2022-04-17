Pakistan calls for action against militants on Afghan soil

'This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan'

Pakistan on Sunday called on the Taliban government in Kabul to take “stern actions” against Pakistani militants launching cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

The comments by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry came a day after alleged rocket attacks by the Pakistani military killed at least 47 people in the eastern Afghan province of Khost.

"Forty-one civilians, mainly women and children, were killed and 22 others were wounded in airstrikes by Pakistani forces," Shabir Ahmad Osmani, director of information and culture in Khost told AFP.

Border tensions between Islamabad and Kabul rose after the Taliban seized power last August, with Pakistan claiming militant groups are carrying out regular attacks from Afghan soil.

Taliban authorities on Saturday summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul to protest against the purported strikes.

"This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

While the Pakistani military did not confirm whether it carried out the rocket assault, Islamabad insisted it was facing continuous “terrorist” attacks.

"Pakistan requests the sovereign Government of Afghanistan to secure the Pak-Afghan border region and take stern actions against the individuals involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan," the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

The ministry added the attacks were being carried out “with impunity.”

It said that seven Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday in the border area of North Waziristan, which borders Khost.

The Taliban deny harboring Pakistani militants, but find it provoking that Islamabad is building a fence along their 1,600-mile-long border.

Areas along the border are strongholds for militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which shares a common ideology with the Afghan Taliban.