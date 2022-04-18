Raisi says Iran will target Israel's heart if it acts against Islamic Republic

'Our armed forces' destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime'

Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday.

"If you make the slightest move against our nation... our armed forces' destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime," Raisi said in a televised speech.

Israel, which the Islamic Republic refuses to recognize, says it will not accept the Islamic Republic as "a nuclear threshold state," while Tehran and world powers have been trying to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.

Almost a year of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington were suspended last month. Israel says it will not be bound by any deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day is a national holiday in Iran celebrated annually on April 18.

A day to honor Iran's army has taken place since 1921, while the former Supreme Leader of Iran Ruhollah Khomeini established the current holiday in 1979.

The day is a show of force by Iran's military, with the parade held in front of the Mausoleum of Ruhollah Khomeini.

Raisi is a hardline cleric close to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was elected Iran's president in June 2021.