US: Tehran to blame for nuclear deal delays, not Washington

The United States on Monday contested Iran’s claim that Washington was responsible for delays in restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, pointing instead to Tehran for the holdup.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing that the US remains “prepared for a return to full JCPOA implementation,” using an acronym for the 2015 Iran deal's official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“We’re not going to negotiate in public, but what we can say is that if Iran wants sanctions-lifting that goes beyond the JCPOA, they’ll need to address concerns of ours that go beyond the JCPOA,” the official said.

A key demand from Tehran - the removal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US Terrorist Foreign Organization list - is weighing over Iran’s nuclear negotiations, though its classification was not a part of the original 2015 deal.

“If they do not want to use these talks to resolve other bilateral issues, then we are confident we can very quickly reach an understanding on the JCPOA and begin to reimplement the deal itself,” Price said at the briefing.

“It is Iran that needs to make this decision. Any party, everyone who has been directly engaged in these talks knows which side has put constructive proposals on the table, knows which side has negotiated and engaged in good faith, and knows which side has not,” he continued.