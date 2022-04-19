Afghanistan: At least six dead, several wounded in Kabul blasts

'Three blasts have taken place... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people'

A neighborhood in Afghanistan’s capital city was shaken by three blasts on Tuesday, killing at least six people and wounding 11.

The explosions occurred in western Kabul - two at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school, and another at a nearby English language center, according to law enforcement in the area.

A number of the neighborhood’s locals are also members of the Shia Hazara community - a minority group which has historically faced targeting and persecution from militant factions in Afghanistan, including from the Islamic State (IS) group.

“Three blasts have taken place... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people,” Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for the police in Kabul, said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516333658612936705 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Security forces are currently on the scene and an investigation has been launched into the attack.”

The victims were taken to hospital, but Taliban fighters kept journalists from the premises.

Though no faction has voiced responsibility for the blasts, IS has claimed some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years.

Attacks on public targets have largely diminished since the Taliban seized power in August last year, but IS continues to operate across the country.

The Taliban have also been blamed previously for attacks targeting the Hazara community, who make up between 10 to 20 percent of the country's 38 million population.

Taliban officials insist their forces defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge to the hardline Islamists who now rule Afghanistan.