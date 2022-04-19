World Bank resumes non-education Afghan projects

37 percent of Afghan households do not have enough money to cover food costs, according to the World Bank

The World Bank will resume work on three projects in Afghanistan focused on health, agriculture, and livelihoods, but will keep a hold on some $150 million for education projects.

All four projects – valued at around $600m – were put on hold in late March by the multilateral development bank, citing its concerns over the Taliban’s ban on women's education.

Group of Seven partners and other major donors to the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will meet on Friday to discuss the country’s economic and food security problems.

The meeting will take place during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the US Treasury announced Monday.

Some organizations, including the IMF, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, and the Islamic Development Bank will also take part.

When the World Bank halted work on the four initiatives, it noted that its policies required all ARTF-financed activities to support access to - and equity of service for – women and girls in Afghanistan.

Officials decided to “resume preparations” for the three non-education projects given the deepening economic crisis in the Taliban-ruled nation, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Last week, the World Bank issued a dire outlook for Afghanistan’s economy – per capita income fell by over a third in the last four months of 2021 following the Taliban’s seizure of power.

