Iran claims to have caught 3 spies from Israel's Mossad

Spies were allegedly captured in the Sistan and Balochistan Province

Iran claims to have captured three spies from the national intelligence agency of Israel, Mossad, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

The spies were allegedly caught in the Sistan and Balochistan Province, located in the southeast of the country.

The three were involved in "disseminating classified information and documents," according to the report.

This is a developing story