At least 16 dead as deadly blasts rock two Afghanistan cities

Islamic State releases a statement claiming responsibility for mosque bombing

At least 16 people were killed by bomb blasts in two Afghan cities on Thursday - including 12 at a Shiite mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif in an attack which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

"Blood and fear are everywhere," Ahmad Zia Zindani, spokesperson for the Balkh provincial public health department, told AFP.

He added that "people were screaming" while seeking news of their relatives at the hospital.

The representative said 12 people were killed in the mosque blast and 58 were wounded - including 32 in serious condition.

In the northern city of Kunduz, at least four people were killed and 18 were wounded by a blast police spokesman Obaidullah Abedi told AFP was caused by a bicycle bomb targeting a vehicle carrying mechanics working for the Taliban.

The bombings are the latest explosions to strike Afghanistan since earlier this week - on Tuesday, two blasts at a high school located in western Kabul left at least six people dead and 25 others wounded.

No faction has voiced responsibility for the explosion on Tuesday, but the Islamic State group has claimed some of the most fatal attacks in Afghanistan over recent years.

Although the Taliban maintains that it defeated the militant group, experts believe that the Islamic State faction will continue to pose security threats for Afghanistan’s Islamist rulers.