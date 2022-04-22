English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Afghanistan: At least 20 casualties in mosque blast

i24NEWS - Reuters

1 min read
Taliban fighters investigate inside a Shiite mosque after a suicide bomb attack in Kunduz on October 8, 2021.
AFPTaliban fighters investigate inside a Shiite mosque after a suicide bomb attack in Kunduz on October 8, 2021.

The yet-unclaimed attack follows several Islamic State bombings

A blast tore through a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, causing at least 20 casualties, the commander of Kunduz province said on Friday.

Qari Badri, the commander of Kunduz province, told Reuters 20 people had been killed or wounded in the blast on a Sunni mosque.

It was not clear who was behind the explosion which came after several blasts claimed by Islamic State rocked Afghanistan, including one in Kunduz and another on a Shi'ite mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the previous day.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.

Video poster