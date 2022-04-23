Iran says talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia resumed

Mainly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Muslim Iran are locked in proxy conflicts around the Middle East

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed key talks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad after negotiations were suspended last month, a senior Iraqi official said Saturday.

"Talks resumed last Thursday in Baghdad," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The latest positive meeting has raised hopes for the two countries to take steps toward the resumption of ties,” said the semi-official Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Nour added that the meeting was attended by "senior officials from the secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and the head of the Saudi intelligence service."

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protestors stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shi’ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Iran halted the talks in March – without giving a reason for the decision – as a new round of negotiations was due to start.

The move came after Riyadh executed 81 men last month in its biggest mass execution in decades. Tehran condemned the executions that activists said included 41 Shi’ite Muslims.

"It is expected that a joint meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries will be held in the near future," Nour said.

Predominantly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran, which are locked in proxy conflicts around the Middle East, started direct talks last year in an effort to contain tensions.

The two nations have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts and political disputes in Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq for years, while a Saudi-led coalition is waging war against the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen.