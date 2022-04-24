Iran reportedly seizes foreign ship for fuel smuggling in Gulf

'The ship was seized in the northern part of the Persian Gulf'

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly seized a foreign ship which was smuggling over 50,000 gallons of fuel in Gulf waters, a top IRGC official told Iranian media.

Gholam Hossein Hosseini, a senior Guards commander, informed Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency that the vessel was captured, but did not specify the nationalities of the crew.

“The ship was seized in the northern part of the Persian Gulf,” he said, adding that “Its eight crew have been handed over to legal authorities in the southern port city of Bushehr.”

In recent weeks, the IRGC captured a number of other vessels which it said were carrying smuggled oil as it steps up its efforts to counter rampant fuel trafficking in the region.

On April 15, the faction announced that it seized two ships - one traveling along Iran’s coastline and another from the Gulf of Oman - for allegedly smuggling fuel.

The IRGC said that the first vessel’s seven crew members - a group composed of both Iranians and foreigners - were detained, a Guards official informed Iran’s state TV.

Earlier in the month, Iran captured another foreign ship on the same charge and detained its 11 member crew, according to Iranian media reports.