Iranian villagers beat brown bear to death

A brown bear in Iran was killed after being beaten by local villagers near the town of Namin in northwestern Ardabil province, state news agency IRNA reported.

"The villagers restrained the animal," IRNA said Sunday, adding they "resorted to inappropriate methods and behaviors by chasing, beating and injuring it."

A photograph published by IRNA shows the bear tied around its neck to a digging machine, while the heavy wheels of a farm tractor appears to have been used to pin the animal's back legs to the ground.

It said villagers used "tools such as a tractor" to restrain the bear, causing "serious damage to the animal" including breaking its leg, pelvis and damaging its spine.

Brown bears, found mainly in forests in northern and western Iran, are classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List of species at risk.

Bears are facing multiple threats in Iran, coming into conflict as farmers defend their crops and livestock, facing added pressure amid repeated droughts in recent years.

Environmental protection officers later arrived, taking the bear to a wildlife clinic, where it "succumbed to its injuries," according to IRNA.