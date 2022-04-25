UN experts: US asset freeze, Taliban rule hurts Afghan women

'Gender-based violence... has been exacerbated by the measures imposed by the US'

The US-imposed freeze on Afghanistan’s assets, along with restrictive policies implemented by the Taliban, are worsening the situation facing women in the country, a team of UN experts said in a statement on Monday.

After the US withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, Washington ordered a freeze on the country’s central bank funds to prevent the assets from falling into the hands of the Taliban - a policy which was renewed by US President Joe Biden in February.

Washington officials said that they are planning to allocate around half of those funds for the people of Afghanistan and reserve the rest to potentially resolve terror-related lawsuits against the Taliban.

The statement on Monday, which was composed by a group of independent UN human rights experts, charged that the US freeze was “overly broad.”

It warned that the policy led to an “over-zealous compliance with sanctions, thus preventing people of Afghanistan from any access to basic humanitarian goods,” and discussed the freeze’s impact on women and girls in Afghanistan.

“While gender-based violence has been a long-standing and severe threat to women and girls, it has been exacerbated by the measures imposed by the US…” it argued.

In their statement, the experts also said that the Taliban's role in “widening gender-based discrimination” contributed to the deterioration of women’s rights in the country.