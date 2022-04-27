Pakistan: Four killed, two wounded by suspected female bomber

China's Foreign Ministry warns 'those behind this incident will surely pay the price'

A bombing allegedly carried out by a female militant in Pakistan killed four people on Tuesday, including a Pakistani national and three Chinese teachers, according to the police.

Additionally, two others - a guard and another Chinese citizen - were wounded during the attack.

The four deceased were killed when a bomb exploded in the southern Pakistani city Karachi at the entrance of a university’s Confucius Institute.

The Confucius Institute is an organization run by the Chinese government which offers a range of Chinese cultural programs in affiliation with colleges around the world.

The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist faction which is opposed to Chinese investment in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was conducted by a female militant in an email to Reuters.

Law enforcement explained that the assailant likely attended the college.

“The information we've got is that the female bomber was most probably a student at the university,” Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Geo News TV.

Following the incident, China’s Foreign Ministry “demanded” that Islamabad punish those responsible for the attack and take steps to protect Beijing’s citizens in Pakistan.

“The blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain, and those behind this incident will surely pay the price,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan’s government also denounced the bombing as a “cowardly terrorist attack,” according to the BBC.