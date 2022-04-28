Afghanistan: At least nine killed in minibus bombings

'The enemies of Afghanistan are creating tension and division among our people'

On Thursday, two bomb blasts aboard separate minibuses killed at least nine people in Mazar-i-Sharif, police said, just days after a deadly explosion rocked a Shiite mosque in the northern Afghan city.

"The targets appear to be Shiite passengers," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding 13 people were wounded in the blasts.

The blasts occurred within minutes of each other in different districts of the city as commuters were heading home to break their dawn to dusk Ramadan fast, Waziri said.

"The enemies of Afghanistan are creating tension and division among our people," he said.

Thursday's blasts came just days after a deadly bombing at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more - another attack on Afghanistan’s Shiite community.

In Afghanistan, most Shiite worshipers are members of the Hazara community, a minority group which amounts to some 10 to 20 percent of the country’s population.

In the past, members of the Hazara community faced persecution from both the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) factions - both movements are Sunni Islamist groups.

The earlier explosion at the Shiite mosque was claimed by IS, a faction which Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership maintains was defeated in the country.

However, experts anticipate that the rival group will continue to pose challenges for the Taliban.