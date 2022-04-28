Iran: Newspaper publishes article praising Hitler on Holocaust Remembrance Day

On Friday, Iran will mark Al-Quds Day, a day of solidarity with the Palestinian cause

A state-run Iranian newspaper, Kayhan, published an opinion piece including antisemitic tropes and praise for Adolf Hitler on Thursday, as Israel marks its national Holocaust remembrance day.

On Friday, Iran will mark Al-Quds Day, a day of solidarity with the Palestinian cause. This national holiday is characterized by anti-Israeli speeches and events and threats to "liberate" Jerusalem from "Israeli control."

Written by an academic identified as Mohammad Hadi Sahraei and titled "Perhaps Without War," the article begins by recalling the biblical story of the sin of the golden calf at Mount Sinai.

Sahraei used an account of this story to support his claims that the Jews are "a people known for their stubbornness, objections and excuses,” according to The Times of Israel.

His description of the Jews goes on to say: “[Those] who consider others as their property, and themselves as superior to others and God’s permanent chosen people; they corrupt the earth; their scholars are known for distortion, usury, fornication, prophethood and murder, and they also laid the foundation for the murder of the Shiite Imams, etc.”

Sahraei argues that most Jews “belong to the Zionist ideology that our world today understands with its flesh and blood,” ToI reported.

He asserted that "the logic that Hitler demonstrated by expelling them from Germany is that he is the more intelligent and courageous than any of the current European leaders."

Post-World War II Europe, according to the author, "endorsed the Holocaust myth" as "an excuse for its cowardice and humiliation."