Deadlock in talks to run Afghan airports

Negotiations between the Taliban and a Qatar-Turkey consortium for operating Afghanistan's five airports, including in the capital, hit a deadlock after the Islamists insisted their fighters will guard the facilities.

Kabul's only airport was trashed in August when tens of thousands of people rushed to evacuate as the United States wrapped up its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

While the facility is open, with some domestic and international flights operating, it still needs a significant upgrade for major foreign airlines to resume full service.

This week, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdurrahman Al-Thani in Doha in a bid to reach a deal, officials from the two sides said.

But the talks – which also include rebuilding airports in Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif, and Khost – hit a deadlock.

"The contract for Kabul airport with Qatar-Turkey consortium is only for receiving technical support," a Taliban official said.

"Our people will protect the airport. The presence of foreign troops or security experts on our soil is not acceptable to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

Qatar and Turkey want a say in managing security at Kabul airport as they "don't trust the Taliban," said an expert tracking the negotiations.

"Neither are willing to risk their aircraft and crew in exchange for a Taliban promise for their safety and security," he said.

The full operation of Kabul airport is crucial for reviving Afghanistan's shattered economy.

It is currently operated by the Afghan Civil Aviation Ministry, backed by experts from Qatar who arrived soon after the US withdrawal.

A United Arab Emirates-based company is engaged in ground handling services at the facility.