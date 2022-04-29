At least 10 killed as blast rips through mosque in Afghan capital

Wave of deadly bombings rocks the country in last two weeks of Ramadan

A blast in the Afghan capital ripped through a Sunni mosque and killed at least 10 people on Friday, an interior ministry official said.

A wave of deadly bombings rocked the country in the last two weeks of the fasting month of Ramadan -- some claimed by the Islamic State group -- killing dozens of civilians.

"The blast occurred two hours after Friday prayers as worshippers were performing rituals," interior ministry deputy spokesman Bismillah Habib said, adding at least 15 people were injured.

Several recent bombings targeted the minority Shiite community, but Friday's blast was at a Sunni mosque.

Friday's blast came hours after Afghanistan's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada praised the country's security apparatus in a message ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday that marks the end of Ramadan.

While he made no mention of the recent spate of bombings, he said Afghanistan had been able to build "a strong Islamic and national army," as well as "a strong intelligence organization."