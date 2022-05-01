Second terror attack in two days in Kabul, at least one dead

The attacks come as the country prepares for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr

At least one person was killed after a bomb exploded in a van with Shiite passengers in Kabul on Saturday.

It was the second time in two days that the Afghan capital faced a terror attack against its Shiite population, Reuters reported.

A day before, more than 50 people were killed as a bomb detonated in a Shiite Mosque in Kabul during Friday’s prayers.

"One woman was killed and three more injured," Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul's commander, said in regards to yesterday’s attack, claimed by Islamic State.

Ali Maisam, a witness to the attack, saw people leaving the passenger van with “bloody and burnt faces,” he told Reuters.

"I saw that four bodies were taken out and a woman was among the dead.”

The two attacks come amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan as the country faces a rise in attacks the country. Only a few days before the bombings in Kabul, two minibuses exploded and killed at least nine people in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Afghan security forces fear more attacks as they prepare to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday.

It is the first time in 20 years that the Afghan people will celebrate Eid al-Fitr under the Taliban regime. Since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan last August, the country has faced an increase in attacks by Islamic State.

However, the Taliban ruled government stated that they will “ensure security during Eid."