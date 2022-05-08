IS-K: A lingering shadow over Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate group is now attempting to recruit militants from minority groups

The Taliban leadership is facing a number of challenges during the second iteration of its rule - a crumbling economy, lack of international recognition, and the lurking threat of Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate group.

While the Taliban maintains that it defeated Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) - the name of Afghanistan’s local IS faction - militarily, a recent string of fatal attacks claimed by the group now show that the fight with the rival movement is far from over.

IS-K, which draws its title from the historical name for an ancient region that once composed parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, shares a number of similarities with the Taliban at first glance.

Indeed, Dr. Michael Barak, senior researcher at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), explained that the group was originally created in 2015 by disaffected members of the Taliban.

“Those who established ISIS… in Afghanistan, were members of the Taliban who did not like the leadership and thought that it is better to join a more radical terrorist organization,” the senior researcher told i24NEWS.

Additionally, both the Taliban and IS-K are Sunni militant groups, and also historically engaged in persecution of Afghanistan’s predominantly Shia Hazara minority group - but this is where the similarities begin to diverge.

While the first iteration of the Taliban targeted the Shia community, this successive version is invested in portraying a more open form of the Islamist movement which exhibits greater tolerance towards Afghanistan’s minority groups.

By showing a more tolerant side to the faction, the Taliban leadership hopes to acquire official international recognition and secure much-needed funding for Afghanistan.

There is also a diplomatic element at play - showing greater tolerance towards the country’s Shia minority groups helps the Taliban avoid angering nearby Shia-majority Iran, Barak explained.

“In general, the Taliban is turning into a national entity – it is now leading a state,” Smadar Shaul, a researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies, told i24NEWS.

“It does not play the same game the Islamic State does,” she added.

Such a game is becoming increasingly deadly - over the past two weeks, at least 100 people were killed in attacks targeting Shia communities and Sufi Muslims, who practice a form of Islamic mysticism.

Of the seven major attacks, four were claimed by IS-K, according to the jihadist monitoring organization SITE Intelligence Group, while the remaining three were similar in character to past attacks by the militant group.

Through these strikes, IS-K is not only persecuting the religious groups that it deems heretical, it also is attempting to send a message to the world about the Taliban’s leadership.

“ISIS is trying to embarrass the Taliban when they are launching terror attacks against minorities like the Shia Hazara,” Barak said.

By targeting these minority groups, IS aims to show that the Taliban is unable to protect and defend the civilians of Afghanistan as part of its mission to discredit the rival Islamist movement.

IS-K believes that the Taliban is an illegitimate jihadist group and criticized the peace settlement that it negotiated during discussions in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

“According to ISIS, the alleged victory of [the] Taliban was not achieved through true jihad,” Barak said.

IS-K slammed the Taliban for turning from the battlefield and participating in the Doha talks, which it said took place in “posh hotels,” according to the BBC.

The IS affiliate group’s recent terror attacks are just another instrument in the faction’s campaign to further undermine the Taliban.

“Now, when ISIS is targeting the Shia minority, the Hazara, it's a signal,” Barak said.

By the IS-K playbook, these attacks aim to show the world that the Taliban is unable to offer security for the people of Afghanistan.

“ISIS is embarrassing the Taliban, and portraying the Taliban as a failed state actor which cannot defend its own population,” the senior ICT researcher added.

With its recent activity in Afghanistan, IS-K also hopes to promote its own image and recruit additional militants to the faction - particularly from ethnic groups that are not satisfied with the Taliban’s rule.

Afghan society, as well as the Taliban, is primarily composed of Pashtuns - a predominantly Sunni ethnic group which makes up anywhere from 38 to 50 percent of the population, according to statistics from a 2018 survey by The Asia Foundation.

However, Afghanistan is also home to a number of significant minority communities, many of which have different mother tongues.

Members of the Pashtun community mostly speak Pashto, while members of Afghanistan’s second largest ethnic group - the Tajiks - speak an eastern dialect of Persian known as “Dari.”

Dari is a lingua franca in Afghanistan and is understood by around 77 percent of the population, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Another large ethnic group in Afghanistan, the Uzbeks, number about 3.5 million and speak a Turkic language known as Uzbek.

“Some of these communities, [like the] Tajik community and Uzbek… according to ISIS, they are neglected and being discriminated [against] and marginalized” under the new Taliban administration, Barak said.

After the Taliban took power last year, IS-K increased its Tajik and Uzbek language messaging across its media outlets, and also through Telegram and TikTok, to draw new members.

“Specifically after August, we see, definitely, an increase in Tajik and Uzbek languages - again, in order to recruit these people,” the senior ICT researcher said.

While the effectiveness of this strategy remains unclear, IS-K has claimed in the past that members of minority ethnic groups are operating among its ranks.

Back in October of last year, the militant group orchestrated a deadly bombing at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province which killed over 70 people and wounded more than 140 worshipers at the site.

When it claimed responsibility for the attack, IS-K specifically described the suicide bomber as a member of the Uighur community.

The Uighurs are a minority ethnic group which mostly resides in China’s Xinjiang autonomous region, where up to 1.5 million Uighurs are estimated to be held in detainment camps run by Beijing, according to the United Nations.

However, Uighurs can also be found in varying numbers throughout several countries, including Afghanistan.

“This was a symbolic action, not only that they targeted the Shia minority, but they also used an Uighur as a suicide attacker,” Barak said.

Alongside showing how members of minority groups discontent with Taliban rule could join IS-K as militants, the attack also aimed to portray the Islamist faction as the new champion of these disaffected communities.

IS-K is expected to remain a major threat as the Taliban attempts to navigate Afghanistan through this difficult period.

Shaul anticipated that IS-K will continue to pose a “substantial challenge” for the Taliban, which now must adjust to a shift in its security strategy.

“Now the Taliban must look at this problem and see how it solves this as a state. This is a different game,” she added.

“If the Taliban used to know how to raid and enact guerilla warfare, today it does not engage in these tactics, now it is the army of the people,” the researcher said.

The Taliban must now reckon with a “change in perception: how will it take this military group it assembled - which now does not behave as a guerilla organization, but as a state - and how does it defeat terror that it itself knew how to do it in the past.”