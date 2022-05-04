Iran sentences Swedish-Iranian to death, accused of espionage

The execution scheduled to take place by May 21

A Swedish-Iranian man, Ahmadreza Djalali, was sentenced to death by Iran, accused of espionage for Israel, Iran’s news agency ISNA stated on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The execution will take place on May 21, but Iran’s judiciary has not commented on the report.

Ahmadreza Djalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 when he was on an academic trip to Iran. Allegedly, he worked as a spy for the Mossad and helped the Israeli intelligence service kill several Iranian nuclear scientists.

In 2017 he published a live confession which Amnesty International and other human rights organizations criticized, saying it was staged, the Times of Israel reported.

The execution of Djalali was announced shortly before the trial against a former Iranian prosecution official, Hamid Noury, ended in Stockholm, Reuters reported.

Noury was detained in 2019 by Sweden and accused of participating in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988. According to Amnesty International, at least 5,000 political prisoners were executed at the time. The verdict in Noury's case remains to be announced.

Under Swedish law, courts can prosecute citizens of other nationalities for crimes against international law committed abroad.

Iran stated that the accusations against the former prosecutor were “baseless and fabricated,” Reuters reported.