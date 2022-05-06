US Senate passes motion barring removal of IRGC from terror list

The resolution prohibits the lifting of existing sanctions on the IRGC as well

The US Senate voted on Wednesday in favor of a non-binding motion that would prohibit President Joe Biden’s administration from removing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) from its terror blacklist.

While the motion is purely symbolic, it is an uneasy sign for the US administration as it is working to break a nearly two-month-long stalemate in talks with Iran to return to the 2015 JCPOA deal, Haaretz reported.

The motion, introduced by Republican Sen. James Lankford and passed by a vote count of 62-33, had a surprisingly high amount of 16 Democrats in support.

Democrat Sen. Chris Coons, a close ally of Biden, said he backed the motion “in order to encourage the Biden administration’s negotiations to push for the strongest possible deal” addressing both Iran’s nuclear program and other malign activities.

Lankford’s proposal also called for any potential return to the JCPOA to address the “full range of Iran’s destabilizing activities, including the development of the means of delivery for such weapons, support for terrorism, and evasion of sanctions.”

The resolution prohibits the lifting of existing sanctions on the IRGC as well.

Removing the IRGC from the US list of designated terrorist organizations is the primary sticking point in the Vienna talk’s final stages, with the United States insisting that it would not do so unilaterally.

Biden and the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently discussed Iran’s demand that the IRGC be delisted, which Israel strongly opposes. During the call, the US leader voiced his intention to visit the Jewish state “in the coming months.”