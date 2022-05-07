Taliban order Afghan women to wear all-covering burqa

'Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes, as per sharia directives'

Afghanistan’s hardline Islamist ruling group the Taliban ruled on Saturday that Afghan women must wear the all-covering, head-to-toe burqa in public.

The measure is the latest escalation of growing restrictions on women under the Taliban regime that is drawing a backlash from the international community and much of the Afghan community.

A spokesman for the Propogation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice Ministry read the decree from the group’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhunzada during a press conference in Kabul.

"They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," the decree stated.

"Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes, as per sharia directives, in order to avoid provocation when meeting men who are not mahram (adult close male relatives).”

The spokesman noted that a woman’s father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs if she did not cover herself outside the home.

He added that the ideal face covering was the all-encompassing blue burqa, which became a global symbol of the Taliban's previous hardline regime from 1996 until 2001.

WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP An Afghan burqa-clad woman walks with a child in Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 28, 2022.

Most women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf for religious reasons, but many in urban areas, like Kabul, do not cover their faces.

The Taliban is facing intense pushback led by Western governments for their growing limits on women’s rights. Nations cut development aid and imposed strict sanctions on Afghanistan’s banking system after the Islamist group took over in August 2021, pushing the country toward economic ruin.