Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar's Emir to Tehran

Emir's trip aims at bringing parties to the Iran nuclear pact to a 'new middle ground'

Qatar's Emir will visit Iran soon, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday during a news conference.

"The visit of the Emir of Qatar to Tehran is on the agenda and includes bilateral, regional and international issues. After this trip, Iran's President will travel to a Gulf country," Khatibzadeh said, according to Reuters.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit was first reported by Reuters on Sunday, citing a source, noting that he will visit Iran before traveling to Germany, Britain, and other European states to discuss efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal and energy security in Europe.

The source added the Emir's trip aimed at bringing parties to the Iran nuclear pact to a "new middle ground," according to Reuters.

Qatar Amiri Diwan / AFP Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcoming Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (L) upon his arrival to Qatar on February 21, 2022.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States reached an impasse over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

Qatar's Emir last visited Iran in January 2020 in an attempt to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington. This came following the killing of top Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

Iranian state media also reported the Emir's trip was meant to follow up on several bilateral memoranda of understanding signed during Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Doha in February.