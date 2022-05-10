IAEA warns Iran not forthcoming on past nuclear activities

'The situation does not look very good,' says IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog on Tuesday said that Iran was delaying providing information about uranium particles found at old undeclared sites in the country.

Talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have been on hold since March, primarily over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.

Another issue causing tension and distrust between Tehran and the West is Iran's demand for the closure of the International Atomic Energy Agency's investigation into uranium particles found at three apparently old but undeclared sites.

The sites imply that Iran had nuclear material there that it did not declare to the agency.

On March 5, Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog agreed on a three-month plan for a series of exchanges. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi afterward "will aim to report his conclusion by the June 2022 (IAEA) Board of Governors" meeting, which begins on June 6.

However, Western diplomats have said there is little sign that Tehran has given satisfactory answers to the watchdog.

"I am not trying to pass an alarmist message that we are at a dead-end, but the situation does not look very good. Iran has not been forthcoming in the type of information we need from them," Grossi told European Parliament committees via webstream, according to Reuters.