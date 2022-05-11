Afghanistan: Taliban’s veil order sparks protests in Kabul

'We want to be known as human beings, not slaves imprisoned in the corner of the house'

Protesters took to the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, this week to demonstrate against the Taliban’s order to cover their faces.

At least two rallies against the new restriction occurred in Afghanistan’s capital city this week as the international community voiced concern over the future of women’s rights in the country under Taliban rule.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523981380522237955 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We want to be known as living creatures, we want to be known as human beings, not slaves imprisoned in the corner of the house,” an unnamed demonstrator at the protest said, according to Reuters.

Others say that wearing an all-encompassing garment like the burqa interferes with their ability to work.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523967276562755584 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We are doctors, we do operations and we have to wash our hands up to our elbows,” a female doctor speaking on the condition of anonymity said, Reuters reported.

Another doctor, located in Afghanistan’s southeast, said that Taliban officials instructed her to only treat female patients if they were accompanied by a male chaperone and wore a full veil.

Additionally, a number of women in Afghanistan also report facing stricter enforcement on their clothing in general.

A female student who attends a university in northern Afghanistan said she was informed by university officials on Monday that she must change her colorful headscarf to an all black one as the garment was deemed unacceptable.