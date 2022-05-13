Iranians protest over government price hikes

After Raisi announced a series of measures to tackle the country's economic woes

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in cities across Iran to protest the government's decision to raise the prices of essential goods, state media reported Friday.

President Ebrahim Raisi announced this week a series of measures to tackle the country's economic woes, including changing a subsidy system and increasing the prices of several staples such as cooking oil.

Iran's economy has suffered under stringent sanctions reimposed by the United States after it unilaterally pulled out of a deal with world powers on Iran's nuclear program in 2018.

Official data indicates inflation hovers around 40 percent in the country.

Iranians reacted to Raisi's decisions -- which took effect on Friday -- by taking to the streets in several cities over the past two days, state news agency IRNA reported.

More than 20 people were arrested in the southwestern cities of Dezful and Yasuj, where protesters called on authorities to reverse their decisions, IRNA said.

Demonstrators in the southern city of Izeh attacked shops and tried to set fire to a mosque, the agency said.

Rallies also took place in other cities and in the Fashapuyeh district of Tehran province, it added.