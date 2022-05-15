Iran filmmakers condemn arrest of fellow directors

Letter says Iranian security agencies 'raided homes and offices of several filmmakers'

A group of Iranian actors and film directors have published an open letter condemning the questioning and arrest of several filmmakers in recent days as well as raids on their homes.

The letter, published on the Instagram account of prize-winning Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, also condemned the current climate for making films in Iran.

It has emerged as protests continue in Iran over price hikes for basic goods including bread that have left at least one dead but it was not immediately clear if there was a connection.

The letter said that Iranian security agencies had "raided the homes and offices of several filmmakers, confiscated their personal and business belongings, and "begun interrogations and arrests."

Over the last years, interference by security services in Iranian cinema as well as censorship has "reduced the job security of filmmakers to the lowest possible level," it said, saying this was a "violation of freedom of expression."

The statement did not identify the filmmakers arrested but posts on social media said the documentary filmmakers Firoozeh Khosravani and Mina Keshavarz were among those detained. Both women were said to be in Tehran's Evin prison

There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials.