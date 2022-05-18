Iran opens drone factory in Tajikistan

The drone will be able to carry out attacks as well as surveillance missions

Iran inaugurated a drone manufacturing plant in Tajikistan's capital of Dushanbe on Tuesday, amid talks among senior military officials on cooperation against terrorism in Central Asia.

According to Tehran Times, the Dushanbe production plant will manufacture Iran's new military drone, the Ababil-2, named after the "flock of birds" mentioned in the "Al-Fil" chapter of the Quran.

It would be able to carry out attacks as well as surveillance missions at a distance of 200 kilometers with a range of 90 minutes, according to the Iranian news agency.

"Today, we are able to export military equipment to allied and friendly countries and meet national needs to increase security and build lasting peace. God willing, in the future, we will see more cooperation and interaction at all levels of military defense between Iran and Tajikistan," Major General Mohammad Bagheri said at the inauguration ceremony according to Tehran Times.

Bagheri arrived in Tajikistan on Monday where he met the Defense Minister of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo.

The two men discussed possible joint military exercises and security threats in Central Asia, as well as regional cooperation to promote peace and stability in neighboring Afghanistan.

"The armed forces of the two countries can help Afghanistan establish security and peace by developing military and regional cooperation," Bagheri said during talks with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon.