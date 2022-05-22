IRGC Quds Force member assassinated in Tehran - Iranian media

Iranian officer gunned down identified as Sayyad Khodaei

A member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force was assassinated on the streets of Tehran on Sunday, according to official state media outlets.

He was identified as Col. Sayyad Khodaei.

"At around 4 pm today, near Mojahedin-e-Islam Street in Tehran, two motorcyclists shot and killed one of the defenders of the shrine by firing five bullets while he was about to enter," the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) article stated.

The two assailants were still at large, the Mehr News Agency reported.

The IRGC in a statement confirmed the death of the colonel, who was active in Syria.

This is a developing story