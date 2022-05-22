Wife of accused Iranian-Swedish ‘spy’: EU can't allow an innocent man to be killed

'I hope that the EU can really act decisively in order to bring Ahmadreza home'

The wife of Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali, who is sentenced to death by Iran, urged the European Union on Saturday to interfere in her husband’s case, The National reported.

"I hope that the EU can really act decisively in order to bring Ahmadreza home," Vida Mehrannia said according to excerpts of an interview on Germany's ZDF channel.

She added that the union cannot "allow an innocent man to be killed in such an inhuman way.”

In 2016, Djalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested when he was on an academic trip to Iran.

Allegedly, he worked as a spy for the Mossad and helped the Israeli intelligence service kill several Iranian nuclear scientists.

In 2017, he was sentenced to death, however, it was at the beginning of May this year that Iranian media reported that the execution was scheduled for May 21.

According to Djalali’s wife, the execution was not carried out on the planned date, saying that Iran’s justice minister considered a postponement of the verdict.

Human rights experts and organizations have called for Djalali's release and condemned Iran’s actions, expressing concern over his condition.

"Medical issues have prevented him from eating properly, resulting in dramatic weight loss. His situation is so difficult that he reportedly has trouble speaking… There is only one word to describe the severe physical and psychological ill-treatment of Mr. Djalali, and that is torture,” UN human rights experts said in 2021.