Iraq: Briton faces death penalty over pottery smuggling

An Iraqi court on Sunday postponed the trial of two European tourists charged with antiquities smuggling until June 6.

This comes after the tourists' defense lawyers argued that the trial could not continue without more information about the ancient shards found in their possession.

"We submitted an intersectional discrimination appeal in today's session, due to the presence of some important points that we believe had to be discussed in the beginning," said Furat Abduladhim, the defense lawyer, to i24NEWS.

"The discussion, investigation, and expanding of interrogation flow in the interest of our client and will assure his clearance from the accusations against him."

Volker Waldmann, a German national, and Jim Fitton, a British geologist, were arrested on March 20 at Baghdad International Airport when security discovered 12 pottery fragments in their luggage.

Fitton claims that as a geologist, he was not planning on selling the fragments and that he collects them. Waldmann claims that his pieces were given to him by Fitton to carry.

The fragments, collected in the ancient Mesopotamian ruins of Eridu, date back more than 200 years, classifying them as archaeological pieces.

Iraqi authorities are accusing the pair of attempting to smuggle antiquities out of the country at a time when Iraq is trying to rebuild its tourism sector.

"We are open to communicating with the rest of the world to restore Iraq's heritage," Abdul Amir Al-Hamdani, the Iraqi Minister of Culture and Tourism, said.

"Iraq heritage has suffered during the last four decades... and we believe that protecting Iraq's heritage is a global task."