Iran: 5 dead, at least 80 trapped in building collapse

Five people were killed and at least 80 became trapped when a building partially collapsed on Monday in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, Iranian state TV reported.

The building was identified as a residential-commercial property on Amir Kabir Street in the city that is located close to the border with Iraq, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

“Parts of the 10-story Metropol building, located in Abadan, capital of Khuzestan province, collapsed,” state television said.

The building was reportedly under construction.

The head of Khuzestan province’s judiciary ordered an investigation and the owner and contractor have been arrested, Al Arabiya reported, citing Iranian state TV.

