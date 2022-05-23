Zaghari-Ratcliffe says Iran forced her to sign false confession

British-Iranian charity worker says she signed statement 'under duress' as condition to leave country

A British-Iranian charity worker who was released in March after being held in Iran for six years told the BBC that she was forced to sign a false confession.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told the British pubcaster that a UK official was with her when she signed the statement "under duress" at the airport as a condition for her to leave the country.

The Iranian officials filmed the entire process, according to Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

In the interview, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said that the regime in Tehran extracts false confessions as a propaganda tool.

"All the false confessions that we have been exposed to, they have no value. They are just propaganda for the Iranian regime to show how scary they are and they can do whatever they want to do," she said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran on espionage charges following her arrest in 2016, spending four years in prison and two under house arrest.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released in March alongside another dual-national detainee, British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori. It came after the UK paid Iran a debt that was owed from the 1970s.

Iranian state media said that Britain had “settled a long-overdue debt of $530 million to Tehran.”