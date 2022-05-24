Iran arrests mayor and nine others after building collapse

At least 11 people were killed and more than 80 became trapped under the debris

Iranian authorities arrested Tuesday the mayor of the city of Abadan and nine other people after a 10-storey building partially collapsed on Monday, Reuters reported.

At least 11 people were killed and more than 80 became trapped under the debris. Rescuers worked through the night to release those trapped under rubble, with dozens emerging, the BBC reported.

"Ten people who are the main elements implicated in this incident, including the current and former Abadan mayors, a number of municipality employees and those who supervised this project have been detained and the investigation continues," Sadeq Jafari Chegeni, local prosecutor, told Iranian state television according to the news agency.

The building was identified as a residential-commercial property on Amir Kabir Street in the city that is located close to the border with Iraq, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

"Parts of the 10-storey Metropol building, located in Abadan, capital of Khuzestan province, collapsed,” state television said.

The building was reportedly under construction.

The head of Khuzestan province’s judiciary ordered an investigation and the owner and contractor was also arrested, Al Arabiya reported, citing Iranian state TV.