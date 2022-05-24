Thousands of Iranians attend funeral of slain Revolutionary Guard colonel

Iran blames "elements linked to global arrogance" for the killing

Thousands of Iranians paid their last respects on Tuesday to the officer of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the state's ideological army, who was shot dead in Tehran.

Col. Sayyad Khodai was killed on Sunday by two motorcyclists who opened fire on him in the east of the Iranian capital while he was sitting in his vehicle parked in front of his home. He was shot five times, according to the official Irna agency.

Iran blamed "elements linked to global arrogance" - a phrase referring to the United States and its allies in Iranian rhetoric - for being responsible for the killing.

Iribnews, the state television site, presented the slain officer as a member of the Quds Force, the unit of the Revolutionary Guards in charge of external operations.

The victim was "known" in Syria, a country at war where Iran militarily helps the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Sayyad Khodai was also responsible for selecting, communicating, and recruiting civilians to target Israeli citizens in different parts of the world, opposition outlet Iran International reported Monday.

According to the media, which cites European security sources, the colonel was linked to several operations carried out against Israelis in Asia, Europe, and Africa in 2012.

The funeral began in the morning on Imam-Hossein Square in Tehran, with the Iranian national anthem, the recitation of the Koran, and religious songs honoring the Iranians who fell as "martyrs" in Syria.

The crowd then accompanied the military vehicle carrying the coffin covered in an Iranian flag, to Shohada Square, nearly 1.5 km away, near the place where Sayyad Khodai was killed.

Slogans such as "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" were heard in the crowd.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, as well as Brigadier General Esmaïl Qaani, commander of the Quds Force, attended the funeral.

Iran's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced on Monday the opening of an investigation into the "exact circumstances of Khodai's assassination," while President Ebrahim Raisi said his murder would be "avenged."