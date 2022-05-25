Four bombs kill at least 12 in Afghanistan

'The bombs were placed on three minibusses in different districts of the city'

On Wednesday, four bombs ripped through minibusses and a mosque in Afghanistan, killing at least 12 people, officials said.

The number of bomb attacks has dropped across the country since the Taliban seized power last year in August, but several deadly bombings have rocked the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday, at least ten people were killed when three bombs placed on board separate minibusses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a health official and police said.

"The bombs were placed on three minibusses in different districts of the city," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that 15 other people were wounded.

Najibullah Tawana, head of the Balkh health department, said three women were among the ten killed in the blasts on board the vehicles.

Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding ten others, the interior ministry said.

Kabul's Emergency hospital tweeted that five people had been killed in the mosque blast and 22 others wounded.

Several ambulances rushed to the mosque in Kabul to ferry the blast victims, witnesses said.

The ministry said the bomb was placed inside a fan in the mosque.

No group has so far claimed the four bomb attacks on Wednesday.

It was still unclear whether Wednesday's bombings targeted any specific community.

Dozens of civilians were killed in Kabul and other cities during Ramadan that ended on April 30 in Afghanistan in the primarily sectarian attacks - some claimed by the so-called Islamic State group.