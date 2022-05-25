NYT report: Israel told US it was behind killing of Iranian officer

Slain colonel allegedly linked to operations against Israelis abroad

Israel told the US it was behind the killing of Iranian Col. Sayyad Khodai, The New York Times cited an intelligence official as saying Wednesday.

Khodai, a leader in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed last Sunday in Tehran, with the regime blaming Israel for his slaying.

The colonel was linked to several operations carried out against Israelis in Asia, Europe and Africa in 2012.

The New York Times said that "according to an intelligence official briefed on the communications, Israel has informed American officials that it was behind the killing."

