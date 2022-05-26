'Industrial accident' at Iranian military complex kills one

There are Iranian military-industrial sites in Parchin

An accident at a factory in Parchin, Iran, southeast of Tehran, killed one person and injured another, Iranian media reported late Wednesday night.

Iranian media reported Wednesday night an "industrial accident," which officially killed one and injured another. Iranian television said Thursday that the accident was caused by the explosion of two gas depots.

Several unconfirmed reports, however, claim that two Iranian "military experts" were killed.

Foreign sources claim that an explosion occurred following an attack by armed drones, according to Israel's Intelli Times.

There are Iranian military-industrial sites in Parchin, that have been suspected of housing nuclear development sites. The IAEA has limited access to the site.

An explosion occurred near the military complex in June 2020.

This comes several days after the assassination of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Kohadaei in Tehran earlier this week. According to a New York Times report, Israel informed United States officials that it was responsible for the killing.

Kohadaei, a leader in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed last Sunday in Tehran, with the regime blaming Israel for his slaying.

According to the report, the Israelis told the Americans that the killing was a warning to Iran against covert operations of the secret Unit 840 within the Quds Force.

Following the publication, Israeli officials criticized the conduct of the Americans, saying that "such publication endangers Israel."