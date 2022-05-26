Iran and Saudi Arabia show record death penalty toll in 2021

Iran records the highest figure since 2017 - Amnesty International

A 2021 increase in death sentences and executions in Iran and Saudi Arabia is related to courts getting back to work after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

At least 579 executions were carried out in 18 countries in 2021, demonstrating a 20 percent increase compared to 2020, according to Amnesty International’s annual death penalty report. The biggest portion of this rise was recorded in Iran where 314 people were executed.

The human rights group marked an increase in drug-related executions in Iran, which is a violation of the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) that prohibits death sentences for crimes that didn’t involve intentional killing.

“After the drop in their execution totals in 2020, Iran and Saudi Arabia once again ramped up their use of the death penalty last year, including by shamelessly violating prohibitions put in place under international human rights law,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary General Anges Callamard.

Saudi Arabia showed a 140 percent rise in executions in 2021 with this trend continuing in 2022. In a single day in March 81 people were executed.

Earlier on Saturday, the wife of Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali, who is sentenced to death by Iran, urged the European Union on Saturday to intervene in her husband’s case.