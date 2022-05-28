Iran seizes two Greek tankers amid row over US oil grab

The raid marks the first major incident at sea in months

Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take "punitive action" against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.

"The Revolutionary Guards Navy today seized two Greek tankers for violations in Gulf waters," said a Guards statement, quoted by Iranian state news agency IRNA. It gave no further details and did not say what the alleged violations were.

Greece's foreign ministry said an Iranian navy helicopter landed on Greek flagged vessel Delta Poseidon, which was sailing in international waters, 22 nautical miles from the Iranian shore, and took the crew hostage, among them two Greek citizens.

It said a similar incident took place on another Greek-flagged vessel near Iran, without naming the ship, adding both actions violated international law and Greece had informed its allies, as well as complained to Iran's ambassador in Athens.

The Persian Gulf was roiled by a string of hijackings and explosions last year, yet the past few months marked a period of relative quiet, interrupted by Iran's actions on Friday.

The United States reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran after then president Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear agreement between Tehran and major powers in 2018. I