Afghan women demand education and work at Kabul protest

Women chanted ‘bread, work, freedom’

Two dozen women gathered in Afghan’s capital Kabul to protest recent restrictions on their rights imposed by the Taliban government.

The protesters chanted “Bread, work, freedom!” as well as “Education is my right! Reopen schools!” Demonstrators gathered in front of the ministry of education but only managed to march for a few hundred meters before the rally was stopped by Taliban fighters.

Earlier in May, Afghan women took to the streets to protest the Taliban’s order to cover their faces. In March, authorities also shut down Afghan girls’ schools in another restriction on women’s rights.

Last week male TV presenters at the main news channels in Afghanistan started posting selfies wearing masks under the hashtag #FreeHerFace to protest the Taliban’s recent order that requires female anchors to cover their faces.