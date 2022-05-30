Iranian media threatens 5 Israeli intel and tech experts

The article states that the five were 'involved in sabotage against Islamic countries'

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency issued details Monday on five Israelis that it warned could be targeted by Tehran.

This comes as Iran continues to blame Israel for the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei.

Fars described the listed Israelis as "experts in the field of military, security, defense, cyber and technology of the interim Zionist regime," according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

It added that the five were "involved in sabotage against Islamic countries and the assassination of activists of the Islamic Resistance."

Amos Malka, founder and chairman of Nyotron Information Security and Spire Security Solutions; Amir Levintal, CEO at Cylus; and Gal Ganot, CEO at Analiza Education Center and a former senior officer in the Israeli military were listed as part of the Fars report.

The other two were Inbal Arieli, a tech executive and another former officer; and Amit Meltzer, another cyber expert.

Photos of the five were published under the word "Wanted."

Under the headline "Zionists who must live in secret," the agency claims that the five — as well as their families and colleagues - are "under close surveillance day and night."

However, according to The Post, most of the information listed by Fars is available on their public LinkedIn pages.

The Post also noted that the Fars article made mistakes, including writing that Levintal currently works in a position that he left last year.