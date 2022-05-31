'How do we know? Because we got our hands on Iran’s deception plan,' says Naftali Bennett

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday posted a tweet with an embedded Google Drive link containing documents that apparently prove allegations of Iran spying on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to "evade nuclear probes."

Last week, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Iranian intelligence stole confidential documents from the United Nations and used them to evade and mislead the nuclear watchdog almost 20 years ago.

In response, Bennett called the report "a wake-up call to the world," and tweeted a week later that Israel got its "hands on Iran's deception plan," proving the allegations.

According to the WSJ report, Iranian officials gained access to IAEA documents and circulated them among top officials involved in its nuclear program between 2004 and 2006. Thus, they were allegedly able to prepare cover stories, falsify information, and know what inspectors did and did not know.

At the time, over 15 years ago, the IAEA was probing Iran's nuclear program on suspicion that it was being used to develop nuclear weapons. Intelligence officials told the WSJ that the documents were marked "confidential."

Cited in the report was a note, written by a senior Iranian official to top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, pushing him to explain to the IAEA why the liquidation date regarding a civilian uranium mining company was changed.

Apparently, it was part of Iran's alleged coverup of military nuclear work.