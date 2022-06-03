Report: Iran eliminated IRGC officer suspected of leaking intelligence

Sources say Iran staged a Quds Force colonel's suicide after he raised suspicions of leaking intelligence

A commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was killed after he was suspected of espionage, according to a report Thursday.

The Saudi-backed Iran International said its sources said a member of Iran's elite Quds Force unit 840 died after falling from the roof of his home in Karaj on Monday, May 30.

The commander was named Col. Ali Esmailzadeh, a close colleague of Col. Sayyad Khodai, the leader of the Quds Force who was killed by two motorcyclists on May 22.

Esmailzadeh was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

IRGC officials told his family that the death was a suicide, noting the psychological toll of his separation from his wife. Esmailzadeh also left a note, they said.

Iran International's sources said that after the slaying of Col. Sayyad Khodai, the IRGC investigated possible security leaks from within the Quds Force.

After Esmailzadeh raised suspicions, the IRGC decided to eliminate him by staging his suicide.

Some reports placed the blame for Khodai's killing on Israel, which was echoed by Iranian leaders. Threats against Israelis have spiked since the killing, with Israel warning its citizens against traveling to Turkey due to threats from Iran.